Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $75,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 954.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 724,555 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

Nutrien stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

