Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stake Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.13% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.