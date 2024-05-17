Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

