Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $242.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.29.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

