Macquarie Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

