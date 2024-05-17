Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,923 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Rogers Communications worth $69,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 718,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 224,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.90 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

