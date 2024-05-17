Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 317,833 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,833 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $73,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.