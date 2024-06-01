Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

