Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

