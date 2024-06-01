Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE ADC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after buying an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.