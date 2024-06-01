The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.59. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 166.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 230.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

