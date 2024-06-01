Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

