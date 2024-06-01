Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,493,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,275,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 476,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,673,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 853,516 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

