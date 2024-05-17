PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,911 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

