Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $19,955,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $238.96 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.