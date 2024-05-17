Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,863 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

