Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

