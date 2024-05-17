Piper Sandler Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $231.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.50.

CHRD stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

