Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

TARO opened at $42.48 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $45.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $65,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

