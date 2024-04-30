American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIG stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

