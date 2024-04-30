StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.64 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.