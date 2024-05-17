Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.62% of Amdocs worth $64,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16,485.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

