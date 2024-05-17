iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

