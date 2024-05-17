Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $415,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $6,539,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $450.22. 21,457,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.32 and its 200-day moving average is $417.71. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

