StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.06.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

