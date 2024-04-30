BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.92) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.78) to GBX 2,520 ($31.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.74).

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($28.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,287.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,393.11. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.66, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

