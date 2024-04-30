Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.07) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 965 ($12.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

PSON stock opened at GBX 983.20 ($12.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,003.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 970.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,339.62%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,735.46). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

