AWM Capital LLC Purchases 111,178 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 213.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,576. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

