Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0668 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $19,601.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,262.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.00731262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00124261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00189182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00098601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,419,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.