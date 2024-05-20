Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.77. 7,785,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,832. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.01.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

