AWM Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 332,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,101. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

