AWM Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,976 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 1.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 4.46% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 115,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI remained flat at $34.19 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

