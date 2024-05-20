Critical Survey: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.00%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.10 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.61 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

