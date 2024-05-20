Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,549,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.