Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stake Trimmed by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 6.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock remained flat at $105.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 108,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

