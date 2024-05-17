Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 464,986 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 464,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.87% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

