Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $13,038,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

