C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

