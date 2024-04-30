Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

