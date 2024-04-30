Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The company had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

