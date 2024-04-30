Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 13.7 %

AIRI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

