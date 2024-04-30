Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.21 and a beta of 0.95.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.