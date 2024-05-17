Mark W. Stiers Sells 10,000 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 289,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,773. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

