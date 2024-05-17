Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 28,344 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
