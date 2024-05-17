Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 28,344 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after buying an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $8,925,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,888,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

