QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $0.0456

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 37% against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $157,653.36 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

