Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Acquires $54,618.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.95. 176,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

