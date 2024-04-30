Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %
ACOR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $819,640.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Acorda Therapeutics
