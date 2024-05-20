Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 7,145 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 110.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.48. 2,912,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

