Franklin Resources Inc. Has $741.42 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.85% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $741,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WST traded down $12.86 on Monday, hitting $342.78. 668,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,993. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.