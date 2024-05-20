Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,706 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 15.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Moody’s worth $1,865,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $414.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

